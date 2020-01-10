The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Steve Mnuchin Hiding Cost Of Trump's Golf Trips Until After Election

Category: Politics Hits: 5

President Grifty McHamberder strikes again, only this time it's Sidekick Steve-O doing his dirty work for him. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would just love to have the Secret Service department back under his own control again, according to The Washington Post. It was like that for years, but was moved to the Department of Homeland Security in 2003. Stevie-Baby wants it back. The problem is, he needs the Democrats to do it. Oops - he's been rebuffing and ignoring the Democrats' requests for required info about Secret Service costs for Trump's entire presidency. Oh, and also refusing to comply with Democratic requests for Trump's taxes. And information about how much money Trump is making off official business being conducted at his private properties. Yes, Secretary of the Pursed Lips has been completely uncooperative with any Democratic attempt at Conbressional oversight of Trump's conspicuous, contemptuous violations of the Constitutional prohibition of profiting off the presidency. The author of The Washington Post story, David Fahrenthold, joined Nicolle Wallace to discuss the details of how Trump and his family has been making money illegally, using the Secret Service to do it, and the very curious date at which Secretary Steve offered to disclose all this pertinent info.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/steve-mnuchin-wants-secret-service-back

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version