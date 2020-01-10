Sec. Mike Pompeo Grilled By Reporter About Embassy Attack Claim

Articles

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to slither his way through a news briefing about the assassination of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, but he didn't enjoying a smooth slide, thanks to journalists like Peter Alexander. Pompeo, following his Dear Leader the night before, repeated the new "justification" for the murder: that Soleimani posed an "imminent threat" to our embassies in the region. This was all apparently news to the Senators who'd attended the classified briefing earlier in the day, who'd heard nothing of the sort, and were quite put out to hear this intel announced by Trump at his Toledo rally last night. Pompeo's attempted clean-up did not go well. ALEXANDER: Secretary Pompeo, if I can, here today at the podium, you said that the imminent threat was a threat to U.S. embassies, you didn't know precisely when or where. Last night the president said there was a was a threat to embassies, including to our Baghdad embassy. Why can you say that here, and the president can say it at a rally in Toledo, but no one said it to lawmakers behind closed doors in the classified setting, as multiple senators have since said? POMPEO: We did. ALEXANDER: You said, so the senators are lying when they said... POMPEO: We told them about the imminent threat. All of the intelligence that we have briefed that you've heard today, I assure you in an unclassified setting, we provide in the classified setting as well.

