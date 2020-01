Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 13:04 Hits: 1

For Jewish voters in Florida deeply interested in U.S. policy in Israel and the Middle East, Donald Trump’s presidency has posed something of a conflict. His strong stance for Israel … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239118553.html#storylink=rss