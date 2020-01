Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 20:11 Hits: 3

For 23 days after voting to impeach President Donald Trump, even the most senior House Democrats said they had no idea when Speaker Nancy Pelosi would send the articles of … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/congress/article239166678.html#storylink=rss