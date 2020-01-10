Trump Can't Believe His 'Wag The Dog' Attack Didn't Make Everyone Love Him

Articles

Published on Friday, 10 January 2020

Apparently the Malignant Mango is shocked and stunned that the country did not fall in line behind him after he assassinated Iranian General Soleimani -- which is what was supposed to happen in the blockbuster movie he produced in his head. "Maggie, the president, we hear, is angry. Was he surprised that the House took that (war powers) vote?" Alysin Camerota said to Maggie Haberman. "He actually was surprised this was not more of a unifying event for the country, which is what he expected it was going to be. Something like what you saw around the Iraq war lead-up. However, that lead-up came after a massive attack on U.S. soil. It's not remotely the same," Haberman said. "It's not as if General Soleimani's name rolls off tongues easily. This has been impeachment politics. He realizes this is all related. He's aware there's questions about how legally binding this is. But he does not want it highlighted that he is taking an act that could be seen as continuing these forever wars. "That speech from Matt Gaetz, the Republican who supports the president, on the floor yesterday was very, very important. This is a president who ran against the Iraq war, ran as somebody who was going to get us out of the Middle East, who opposed George W. Bush's use of intelligence. and those are some of the same questions being raised about his administration right now." Camerota said advisers are saying that Trump doesn't understand that his actions have long-term consequences.

