The Guardian reports that bots are spreading disinformation online about Australia bushfires. The Queensland University of Technology senior lecturer on social network analysis Dr Timothy Graham examined content published on the #arsonemergency hashtag on Twitter, assessing 1,340 tweets, 1,203 of which were unique, published by 315 accounts. Using a Twitter bot detection tool, he assessed a random sample for bot-like characteristics. His preliminary analysis found there is likely a “current disinformation campaign” on Twitter’s #arsonemergency hashtag due to the “suspiciously high number of bot-like and troll-like accounts”. He similarly found a large number of suspicious accounts posting on the #australiafire and #bushfireaustralia hashtags. “Australia suddenly appears to be getting swamped by mis/disinformation as a result of this environmental catastrophe, and we are suffering the consequences in terms of hyped up polarisation and an increased difficulty and inability for citizens to discern truth,” Graham told the Guardian. The New York Times notes that much of the disinformation is coming from the Prince of Lies, Rupert Murdoch.

