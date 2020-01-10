Trump Supporter Flummoxed By Question

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 14:40 Hits: 1

An interesting exchange last night in Toledo with a reporter and one of the MAGA cultists. REPORTER: “What is something that you believe the president has done well?” MAGA GUY: "Umm...well..uh....I'm not really sure. I just support him." Yep, that about sums it up. Trump supporter was asked a question by reporter in Toledo, Ohio: “What is something that you believe the president has done well?” Response? Wait for it... pic.twitter.com/2ktNSbUi5S — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) January 10, 2020 propertag.cmd.push(function() { proper_display('crooksandliars_content_1'); });

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/trump-supporter-flummoxed-question