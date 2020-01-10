Furious MAGA Cult Turns On 'RINO' Matt Gaetz After War Powers Vote

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 14:48 Hits: 1

You really can't feel bad for Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Trump mini-me from Florida. The guy's right up there with the wackiest of the whack jobs, doing whatever he can to elevate Dear Leader. His high-profile licking of Trump's shoes is a wonder to behold. But somehow, this guy convinced himself that he'd earned enough right-wing cred that he could break with Trump on behalf of his military constituents, and take a symbolic vote yesterday in favor of the non-binding War Powers Act. Ha, ha! Boy, is he dumb! Via the Washington Post: He spent the rest of the day explaining himself, assuring the MAGA faithful that his vote wasn’t aimed at Trump. It was instead a matter of principle. The need for Congress to approve or disapprove of war, he said, is “something I deeply believe.” And that left House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs shaking their heads in disbelief. The “surprise there was Congressman Matt Gaetz,” said Dobbs. “Stunning … I was just shocked.” Not just “shocked,” agreed McCarthy, but “very shocked.” Twitter MAGAts were furious. Matt Gaetz just became a Republican ????. I unfollowed him.

