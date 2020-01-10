Stable Genius Asks About Your '409K'

Articles

Seriously, our Stable Genius tweeted, then deleted, this: I just cannot stop laughing. The “1” and the “9” are so close, natural mistake. But it does raise a YUGE question: to whom is he addressing this tweet? Seems to me the fat cats, swamp dwellers, assorted Trump children, and Wall Streeters are the ones benefitting from the rising tide lifting all yachts, while meanwhile Possum Hollar is begging for crumbs. How many of the “real Americans” have retirement accounts and stock portfolios? As I said before, I took my 1₵ tax refund and put a down-payment on a piece of Bazooka Joe. Maybe next year I’ll have enough? Say it with me: Our President is a crook who is using our taxpayer dollars to enrich himself and his pals. (Hat tip: Scissorhead D-Cap) Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors This coming from a man who would have been MUCH MORE wealthy if he just stuck his daddy's money in a 401k pic.twitter.com/aO0Z0HSk45

