Pelosi Moves Toward Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 17:23 Hits: 4

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent out a "Dear Colleague" letter Friday laying out the next steps in the impeachment trial. "I am very proud of the courage and patriotism exhibited by our House Democratic Caucus as we support and defend the Constitution," Pelosi wrote. "I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate. " So all the nervous Beltway reporters anxious to cover an impeachment trial can now stand down. The House will, in fact, send over the articles of impeachment and hand over the process to the Senate. But what process, exactly? Mitch McConnell wants to dismiss the articles without a trial. Pelosi had words for that, too. By joining a resolution to dismiss, Sen. McConnell showed his true colors. Americans have now seen what is at stake in a fair trial with witnesses & evidence, and new evidence has emerged. Every Senator will have to vote: is their loyalty is to the President or the Constitution? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 10, 2020 What new evidence? Speaker Pelosi helpfully provided a list:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/pelosi-instructs-nadler-name-impeachment