The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Voting machine makers say yes to congressional oversight

Category: Politics Hits: 0

Top executives of U.S. voting machine makers told lawmakers Thursday they would accept federal regulations requiring the companies to disclose how they handle cyberattacks as well as reveal details of ownership and sources of components. Tom Burt, CEO of Election Systems & Software, John Poulos, CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, and Julie Mathis, CEO of Hart InterCivic, told Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Administration Committee that they would accept a broad set of regulations governing their companies.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/217020-2

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version