Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 20:57 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Republicans during a closed-door lunch on Thursday to expect President Trump’s impeachment trial to start next week. Three GOP senators said the Republican leader warned lawmakers during...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/477595-mcconnell-tells-gop-senators-to-expect-impeachment-trial-next-week