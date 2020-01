Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 21:42 Hits: 0

The decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower court order that blocked the president from using the U.S. Defense Department money to build the long-promised wall.

(Image credit: Christian Chavez/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/09/794969121/appeals-court-allows-trump-to-divert-3-6-billion-in-military-funds-for-border-wa?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics