Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 10:10 Hits: 0

Lawmakers in the House are expected to vote Thursday on a War Powers resolution that could force the president to pull back U.S. troops from hostilities with Iran.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/09/794816742/house-to-vote-on-limiting-trumps-war-powers?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics