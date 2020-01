Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 18:05 Hits: 3

Federal Election Commissioner Ellen Weintraub says Facebook's "weak plan suggests the company has no idea how seriously it is hurting democracy."

(Image credit: Erin Scott/Reuters)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/09/794911246/fec-commissioner-rips-facebook-over-political-ad-policy-this-will-not-do?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics