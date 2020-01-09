Secretary Kerry Rains Fire On Trump's Iran Policy: 'Russia Is Thrilled By This'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 13:29 Hits: 0

Stop and take a moment to remember what it was like when we had a real Secretary of State who gave a damn about actually using diplomacy to solve some of the problems in the world instead of behaving like a child. And a real president who used the levers of power for good and not evil. Former Secretary of State John Kerry joined Lawrence O'Donnell to vent about how stupid this administration is to have walked away from the Iran deal and then assassinate Iran's second-in-command. When Lawrence asked Kerry whether President Obama was given the option to off Soleimani, Kerry was firm. "It was always an option," he replied. "It's been an option through several administrations." But why didn't Obama do it, then? Because, as Kerry explained, "Within 24 hours, a new general is appointed. And I assure at you that new general is as committed to the track that General Soleimani was on as he was." Kerry went on to hammer home the point: Not only has the threat NOT been eliminated, it's now even more dangerous than before. Lawrence then dropped the key question: How is Vladimir Putin reacting to this? I'll put his answer here in its entirety:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/sec-john-kerry-rains-fire-trumps-iran