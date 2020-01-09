Lindsey Graham Accuses Sen. Mike Lee Of 'Empowering The Enemy'

Articles

Lindsey Graham was more than dismissive of Sen. Mike Lee's impassioned rejection of yesterday's congressional briefing on the Iran attack. I think they're overreacting. Go debate all you want to. I'm going to debate you. Trust me, I'm going to let people know that at this moment in time, to play this game with a war powers act, which I think is unconstitutional, whether you mean to or not, you're empowering the enemy. Lee reacted to the clip on Fox News, saying, "That is fundamentally antithetical to the Constitution. I love Lindsey Graham. He's a fantastic guy. We worked closely together on a lot of issues. He's dead wrong suggesting this is playing a game. Mr. Graham, the Constitution of the United States is not a game. "Willie Geist, only in the age of Trump would actually reading the Constitution and believing Article I says what, only in Donald Trump's Washington would -- would a Republican senator call that empowering the enemy, Lindsey Graham's word about a fellow Republican, because he wanted to debate a strike, an air strike, wanted to debate intel," Joe Scarborough said.

