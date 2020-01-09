New Polling: Most Americans Skeptical Iran Strike Made USA Safer

Articles

Seems like American attitudes about military action have become a tad more skeptical since 2003. A USAToday poll found broad skepticism about Trump's Iran strike: A majority of those surveyed, by 52%-34%, called Trump's behavior with Iran "reckless." By 52%-8%, those polled said the attack made it more likely that Iran would develop nuclear weapons. 69% believe the attack made it more likely Iran would strike American interests in the Middle East. 55% believe the attack has made the United States less safe. Just one in 10 said it had made the U.S. "much more safe;" three times as many said it had made the nation "much less safe." By 47%-39%, those surveyed said Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani in an attempt to divert the focus from his impeachment. A double-digit majority, 53%-33%, endorsed congressional action that would limit Trump's ability to order military strikes or declare war without legislative approval. Supporters included 78% of Democrats, 26% of Republicans and 54% of independents. But sadly, some things never change: Americans still buy into the myth that the U.S. is being "pushed around" by small countries:

