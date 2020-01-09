Doug Collins Attacks Democrats So Stupidly They Raise Money Off Of Him

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020

Doug Collins went on the Dear Leader Lou Dobbs Hour (of course) and went wildly out of bounds with his criticism of Democrats: "They're in love with terrorists. We see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families, who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani. That's a problem." Twitter told him to keep Gold Star families out of his wh*re mouth. That would be those same Gold Star families that were profoundly disrespected by the president you so desperately try to please? #Kahn Even by #Georgia Republicans standards, Doug Collins is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/rynvKUYgib — ©️as Ⓜ️udde (@CasMudde) January 9, 2020 And Preet Bharara went further. Who is running against this craven un-American ignorant asshole named Doug Collins? I will max out to you tomorrow. I hope you all join me. https://t.co/AREc1pvjdX

