Who Will Win The 2020 Democratic Nomination?Our latest forecast for how many pledged delegates each candidate will win after all states have voted

FiveThirtyEight’s model simulates the primary season thousands of times to find the most likely outcome for each candidate. The chart shows how many delegates, on average, each candidate is projected to have pledged to them at each point in the primary season, along with a range of possible delegate counts. We’re also showing the distribution of simulated final pledged delegate counts in the table, where taller bars mean a more likely outcome. Right now, many candidates, even the front-runners, wind up with tall bars close to zero — generally, those are simulations where the candidate dropped out before having a chance to accumulate many delegates.

IOWAVIRGIN ISLANDSFEB. 3, 2020MAR. 1APRIL 1MAY 1JUNE 60 500 1,000 1,500 1,990 2,500 3,000 delegates0 500 1,000 1,500 1,990 2,500 3,000 delegatesMAJORITY OF PLEDGED DELEGATESMAJORITY OF PLEDGED DELEGATESTODAY01k2k3k1,5511,551AVG.AVG.986986668668493493RANGE OF FORECASTED OUTCOMESBidenSandersWarrenButtigiegMAJORITYMAJORITYHow each candidate’s chances of winning more than half of pledged delegatesa plurality of pledged delegateshave changed over timeNOV. 5, 2019JAN. 1, 2020FEB. 3APRIL 1JUNE 60 20 40 60 80 100%IOWAVIRGIN ISLANDSFORECASTLAUNCHLATESTLATEST ODDSBiden2 in 5(43%)Sanders1 in 5(21%)No one1 in 8(13%)Warren1 in 8(12%)Buttigieg1 in 12(9%)Other1 in 50(2%)

Welcome to our new 2020 Democratic Primary Forecast. Predicting the primaries is a tricky business. During the first couple weeks of the model’s life, as we start to see how it reacts to real-world data, we reserve the right to make minor changes and bug fixes. See something you think is wrong? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Upcoming primaries and caucuses

Who will win in Iowa?

BidenSandersButtigiegWarrenKlobucharSteyerYangBookerBloombergGabbardWilliamsonBennetPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 28% of the vote in Iowa. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 5% and 49% of the vote. He has a 1 in 3(35%) chance of winning the most votes, slightly better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(26%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/151/5/201/260 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010027.8%27.8%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersButtigiegWarrenKlobucharSteyerYangBookerBloombergGabbardWilliamsonBennetPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 14 pledged delegates out of a possible 41. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 28 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(40%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(26%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/151/5/201/2601020300102030ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates051015202530354013.613.6Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Iowa will award 41 pledged delegates: 14 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 27 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

4.4

Sanders

3.5

Buttigieg

3.1

Warren

2.2

Others

0.9Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE8.4All districtsHover to see a district average6.7All districts5.9All districts4.2All districts1.9All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Iowa polls and polling averages »

Who will win in New Hampshire?

SandersBidenButtigiegWarrenKlobucharSteyerGabbardYangBookerBennetWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyBloombergHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 23% of the vote in New Hampshire. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 2% and 44% of the vote. He has a 3 in 10(32%) chance of winning the most votes, slightly better than the second most likely winner, Biden, who has a 3 in 10(29%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/151/5/201/260 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010023.0%23.0%Sanders’s averageSanders’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

SandersBidenButtigiegWarrenKlobucharSteyerGabbardYangBookerBennetWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyBloombergHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 7 pledged delegates out of a possible 24. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 16 delegates. He has a 3 in 10(31%) chance of winning the most delegates, slightly worse than the most likely winner, Biden, who has a 1 in 3(34%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/151/5/201/260510152005101520ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates0246810121416182022247.07.0Sanders’s averageSanders’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

New Hampshire will award 24 pledged delegates: eight will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 16 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Sanders

2.4

Biden

2.2

Buttigieg

1.6

Warren

1.5

Others

0.4Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE4.7All districtsHover to see a district average4.3All districts3.2All districts2.9All districts0.8All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All New Hampshire polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Nevada?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetPatrickGabbardWilliamsonDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 30% of the vote in Nevada. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 60% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(38%) chance of winning the most votes, slightly better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 3 in 10(31%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/151/5/201/262/160 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010030.4%30.4%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetPatrickGabbardWilliamsonDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 13 pledged delegates out of a possible 36. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 27 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(42%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 3 in 10(29%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/151/5/201/262/1601020300102030ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates0510152025303512.812.8Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Nevada will award 36 pledged delegates: 13 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 23 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

4.4

Sanders

3.8

Warren

2.4

Buttigieg

1.5

Others

0.8Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE7.8All districtsHover to see a district average6.7All districts4.2All districts2.8All districts1.6All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Nevada polls and polling averages »

Who will win in South Carolina?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegSteyerKlobucharBookerYangWilliamsonGabbardBennetPatrickDelaneyBloombergHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 36% of the vote in South Carolina. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 3% and 63% of the vote. He has a 3 in 5(58%) chance of winning the most votes, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(19%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010035.7%35.7%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegSteyerKlobucharBookerYangWilliamsonGabbardBennetPatrickDelaneyBloombergHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 25 pledged delegates out of a possible 54. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 49 delegates. He has a 3 in 5(56%) chance of winning the most delegates, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(20%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160204002040ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates0510152025303540455025.225.2Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

South Carolina will award 54 pledged delegates: 19 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 35 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

8.8

Sanders

4.3

Warren

2.6

Buttigieg

1.9

Others

1.4Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE16.1All districtsHover to see a district average7.8All districts4.7All districts3.6All districts2.7All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All South Carolina polls and polling averages »

Who will win in California?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergYangSteyerBookerGabbardBennetWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 25% of the vote in California. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0.3% and 51% of the vote. He has a 1 in 3(37%) chance of winning the most votes, slightly better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 3 in 10(31%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010025.3%25.3%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergYangSteyerBookerGabbardBennetWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 139 pledged delegates out of a possible 415. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 300 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(39%) chance of winning the most delegates, slightly better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 3 in 10(30%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/1601002003000100200300ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates050100150200250300350400139.4139.4Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

California will award 415 pledged delegates: 144 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 271 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

46.3

Sanders

42.6

Warren

28.8

Buttigieg

17.7

Others

8.6Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE86.2All districtsHover to see a district average79.4All districts53.3All districts33.8All districts18.3All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All California polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Texas?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickGabbardHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 30% of the vote in Texas. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 1% and 56% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(49%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(23%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010030.0%30.0%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickGabbardHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 93 pledged delegates out of a possible 228. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 185 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(49%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(23%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/16050100150200050100150200ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates02040608010012014016018020022092.992.9Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Texas will award 228 pledged delegates: 79 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 149 will be given out based on the vote in its state Senate districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

31.9

Sanders

19.9

Warren

13.3

Buttigieg

9.1

Others

4.9Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE58.9All districtsHover to see a district average37.0All districts25.1All districts17.9All districts10.1All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Texas polls and polling averages »

Who will win in North Carolina?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerYangBennetGabbardWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 34% of the vote in North Carolina. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0.7% and 62% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(55%) chance of winning the most votes, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(20%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010033.6%33.6%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerYangBennetGabbardWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 49 pledged delegates out of a possible 110. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 95 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(54%) chance of winning the most delegates, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(22%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/16020406080100020406080100ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates010203040506070809010011048.748.7Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

North Carolina will award 110 pledged delegates: 38 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 72 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

16.6

Sanders

9.0

Warren

5.8

Buttigieg

4.1

Others

2.4Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE31.4All districtsHover to see a district average17.0All districts10.9All districts7.8All districts4.9All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All North Carolina polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Virginia?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerYangBennetWilliamsonPatrickGabbardHarrisCastroDelaneySestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 32% of the vote in Virginia. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 1% and 60% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(52%) chance of winning the most votes, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(20%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010032.3%32.3%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerYangBennetWilliamsonPatrickGabbardHarrisCastroDelaneySestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 42 pledged delegates out of a possible 99. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 82 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(51%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(22%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/16020406080020406080ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates010203040506070809041.941.9Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Virginia will award 99 pledged delegates: 34 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 65 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

14.2

Sanders

7.9

Warren

5.2

Buttigieg

4.8

Others

1.9Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE26.9All districtsHover to see a district average15.1All districts9.9All districts9.1All districts4.0All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Virginia polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Massachusetts?

BidenWarrenSandersButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBennetBookerYangGabbardWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 25% of the vote in Massachusetts. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0.2% and 51% of the vote. He has a 1 in 3(33%) chance of winning the most votes, slightly better than the second most likely winner, Warren, who has a 3 in 10(29%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010025.0%25.0%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenWarrenSandersButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBennetBookerYangGabbardWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 29 pledged delegates out of a possible 91. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 64 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(37%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Warren, who has a 1 in 4(25%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/16020406080020406080ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates010203040506070809029.229.2Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Massachusetts will award 91 pledged delegates: 32 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 59 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

9.7

Warren

8.9

Sanders

7.4

Buttigieg

4.4

Others

1.6Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE17.7All districtsHover to see a district average16.2All districts13.5All districts8.3All districts3.2All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Massachusetts polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Minnesota?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Minnesota polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Colorado?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Colorado polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Tennessee?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Tennessee polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Alabama?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Alabama polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Oklahoma?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Oklahoma polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Arkansas?

Who will win in Utah?

Who will win in Maine?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Maine polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Vermont?

Who will win in American Samoa?

Who will win in Michigan?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Michigan polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Washington?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetGabbardWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 27% of the vote in Washington. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 59% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(37%) chance of winning the most votes, slightly better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 3 in 10(31%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010026.9%26.9%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetGabbardWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 30 pledged delegates out of a possible 89. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 68 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(40%) chance of winning the most delegates, slightly better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 3 in 10(30%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/16020406080020406080ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates0102030405060708030.230.2Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Washington will award 89 pledged delegates: 31 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 58 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

10.1

Sanders

9.5

Warren

5.7

Buttigieg

3.9

Others

1.8Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE18.8All districtsHover to see a district average17.6All districts10.7All districts7.4All districts3.5All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Washington polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Missouri?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerYangBennetGabbardWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 32% of the vote in Missouri. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0.5% and 65% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(46%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(22%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010032.0%32.0%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerYangBennetGabbardWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 27 pledged delegates out of a possible 68. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 58 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(46%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(23%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/1602040600204060ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates0510152025303540455055606527.227.2Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Missouri will award 68 pledged delegates: 24 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 44 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

9.4

Sanders

5.6

Warren

4.2

Buttigieg

3.6

Others

1.3Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE17.1All districtsHover to see a district average10.2All districts7.6All districts6.6All districts2.5All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Missouri polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Mississippi?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerBennetYangWilliamsonPatrickGabbardDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 41% of the vote in Mississippi. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0.9% and 75% of the vote. He has a 3 in 5(60%) chance of winning the most votes, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 6(18%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010040.5%40.5%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerBennetYangWilliamsonPatrickGabbardDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 18 pledged delegates out of a possible 36. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 36 delegates. He has a 3 in 5(58%) chance of winning the most delegates, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(20%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/16010203040010203040ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates0510152025303518.218.2Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Mississippi will award 36 pledged delegates: 13 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 23 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

6.6

Sanders

2.7

Warren

1.5

Buttigieg

1.1

Others

1.1Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE11.6All districtsHover to see a district average4.8All districts2.7All districts2.0All districts2.0All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Mississippi polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Idaho?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardWilliamsonPatrickBennetDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 28% of the vote in Idaho. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0.7% and 60% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(40%) chance of winning the most votes, slightly better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 3 in 10(30%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010028.4%28.4%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardWilliamsonPatrickBennetDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 7 pledged delegates out of a possible 20. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 16 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(43%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 3 in 10(29%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160510152005101520ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates024681012141618207.47.4Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Idaho will award 20 pledged delegates: seven will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 13 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

2.5

Sanders

2.1

Warren

1.2

Buttigieg

0.8

Others

0.4Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE4.6All districtsHover to see a district average3.8All districts2.3All districts1.5All districts0.8All districts

Who will win in North Dakota?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetWilliamsonGabbardDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 27% of the vote in North Dakota. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0.5% and 59% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(39%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(27%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/160 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010027.2%27.2%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetWilliamsonGabbardDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 5 pledged delegates out of a possible 14. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 11 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(40%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 3 in 10(28%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/1605100510ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates012345678910111213144.84.8Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

North Dakota will award 14 pledged delegates based on the statewide vote.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

4.7

Sanders

3.8

Warren

2.4

Buttigieg

2.2

Others

0.9

Who will win Democrats Abroad?

Who will win in the Northern Marianas?

Who will win in Florida?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetWilliamsonGabbardDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 36% of the vote in Florida. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0.3% and 70% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(51%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(21%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/163/150 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010035.8%35.8%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetWilliamsonGabbardDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 96 pledged delegates out of a possible 219. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 200 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(51%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(22%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/163/15050100150200050100150200ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates02040608010012014016018020096.396.3Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Florida will award 219 pledged delegates: 76 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 143 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

33.3

Sanders

17.4

Warren

12.3

Buttigieg

9.0

Others

4.0Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE62.0All districtsHover to see a district average32.5All districts23.2All districts17.3All districts8.0All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Florida polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Illinois?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerBennetYangPatrickWilliamsonGabbardDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 32% of the vote in Illinois. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 66% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(46%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(23%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/163/150 20 40 60%0 20 40 60%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010031.7%31.7%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerBennetYangPatrickWilliamsonGabbardDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 60 pledged delegates out of a possible 155. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 128 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(46%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(24%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/1912/221/19/202/163/15050100150050100150ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates02040608010012014060.160.1Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Illinois will award 155 pledged delegates: 54 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 101 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

20.8

Sanders

12.5

Warren

9.0

Buttigieg

8.7

Others

3.0Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE38.4All districtsHover to see a district average23.3All districts16.8All districts16.4All districts6.0All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Illinois polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Ohio?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Ohio polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Arizona?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Arizona polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Georgia?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Georgia polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Puerto Rico?

Who will win in Louisiana?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerYangGabbardBennetWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 39% of the vote in Louisiana. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0.2% and 75% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(53%) chance of winning the most votes, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(20%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH12/1/191/5/202/93/150 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010038.5%38.5%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerBookerYangGabbardBennetWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 25 pledged delegates out of a possible 54. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 53 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(53%) chance of winning the most delegates, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(21%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH12/1/191/5/202/93/1502040600204060ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates0510152025303540455024.824.8Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Louisiana will award 54 pledged delegates: 19 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 35 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

8.7

Sanders

4.1

Warren

2.7

Buttigieg

1.9

Others

1.5Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE16.0All districtsHover to see a district average7.5All districts5.0All districts3.6All districts2.8All districts

Who will win in Hawaii?

Who will win in Alaska?

Who will win in Wyoming?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Wyoming polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Wisconsin?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Wisconsin polls and polling averages »

Who will win in New York?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegBloombergKlobucharYangSteyerBookerBennetGabbardDelaneyWilliamsonPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 35% of the vote in New York. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 73% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(46%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(24%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH12/1/191/5/202/93/154/190 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010035.0%35.0%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegBloombergKlobucharYangSteyerBookerBennetGabbardDelaneyWilliamsonPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 107 pledged delegates out of a possible 274. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 226 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(46%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(24%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH12/1/191/5/202/93/154/1901002000100200ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates020406080100120140160180200220240260107.3107.3Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

New York will award 274 pledged delegates: 90 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 184 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

35.2

Sanders

22.5

Warren

15.3

Buttigieg

9.5

Others

7.5Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE71.6All districtsHover to see a district average45.9All districts31.0All districts19.7All districts15.8All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All New York polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Pennsylvania?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetGabbardWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 37% of the vote in Pennsylvania. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 75% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(50%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(21%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH12/1/191/5/202/93/154/190 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010037.3%37.3%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetGabbardWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 79 pledged delegates out of a possible 186. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 162 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(50%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(22%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH12/1/191/5/202/93/154/19050100150050100150ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates02040608010012014016018078.778.7Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Pennsylvania will award 186 pledged delegates: 61 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 125 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

25.7

Sanders

13.6

Warren

9.6

Buttigieg

7.4

Others

4.7Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE52.5All districtsHover to see a district average27.8All districts19.6All districts15.2All districts10.0All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Pennsylvania polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Maryland?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Maryland polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Connecticut?

Who will win in Rhode Island?

Who will win in Delaware?

See the polls behind the forecast: All Delaware polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Kansas?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergYangSteyerBookerBennetGabbardWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 37% of the vote in Kansas. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 79% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(44%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(24%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH12/1/191/5/202/93/154/190 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010037.0%37.0%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergYangSteyerBookerBennetGabbardWilliamsonPatrickDelaneyHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 15 pledged delegates out of a possible 39. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 31 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(45%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(24%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH12/1/191/5/202/93/154/1901020300102030ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates0510152025303514.614.6Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Kansas will award 39 pledged delegates: 13 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 26 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

4.8

Sanders

3.1

Warren

2.1

Buttigieg

1.7

Others

1.2Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE9.7All districtsHover to see a district average6.3All districts4.2All districts3.4All districts2.5All districts

Who will win in Guam?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergBookerYangSteyerBennetGabbardDelaneyPatrickWilliamsonHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 35% of the vote in Guam. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 81% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(42%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(26%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH12/1/191/5/202/93/154/190 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010035.3%35.3%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergBookerYangSteyerBennetGabbardDelaneyPatrickWilliamsonHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 3 pledged delegates out of a possible 7. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 7 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(43%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(26%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH12/1/191/5/202/93/154/190246802468ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates012345672.62.6Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Guam will award seven pledged delegates based on the territory-wide vote.

Average forecasted territory-wide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

2.6

Sanders

1.8

Warren

1.0

Buttigieg

0.8

Others

0.8

Who will win in Indiana?

BidenSandersButtigiegWarrenKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetWilliamsonGabbardDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 33% of the vote in Indiana. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 70% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(42%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(23%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/290 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010032.5%32.5%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersButtigiegWarrenKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetWilliamsonGabbardDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 30 pledged delegates out of a possible 82. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 67 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(43%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(23%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/29020406080020406080ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates0102030405060708030.330.3Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Indiana will award 82 pledged delegates: 27 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 55 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

9.8

Sanders

6.2

Buttigieg

5.6

Warren

3.2

Others

2.2Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE19.9All districtsHover to see a district average12.6All districts11.5All districts6.5All districts4.5All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Indiana polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Nebraska?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 33% of the vote in Nebraska. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 71% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(44%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(23%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010033.2%33.2%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 11 pledged delegates out of a possible 29. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 23 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(44%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(24%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100102001020ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates024681012141618202224262810.910.9Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Nebraska will award 29 pledged delegates: nine will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 20 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

3.4

Sanders

2.1

Warren

1.4

Buttigieg

1.2

Others

0.9Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE7.5All districtsHover to see a district average4.7All districts3.1All districts2.8All districts1.9All districts

Who will win in West Virginia?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegBloombergKlobucharSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetDelaneyWilliamsonPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 35% of the vote in West Virginia. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 73% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(46%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(24%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010035.0%35.0%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegBloombergKlobucharSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetDelaneyWilliamsonPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 11 pledged delegates out of a possible 28. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 26 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(47%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(24%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/1001020300102030ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates024681012141618202224262811.311.3Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

West Virginia will award 28 pledged delegates: nine will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 19 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

3.6

Sanders

2.2

Warren

1.3

Buttigieg

1.0

Others

0.9Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE7.7All districtsHover to see a district average4.7All districts2.8All districts2.0All districts1.8All districts

Who will win in Oregon?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 33% of the vote in Oregon. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 71% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(42%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(25%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010033.0%33.0%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 22 pledged delegates out of a possible 61. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 48 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(43%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(25%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100204002040ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates05101520253035404550556022.122.1Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Oregon will award 61 pledged delegates: 20 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 41 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

7.2

Sanders

5.0

Warren

3.2

Buttigieg

2.5

Others

2.1Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE14.8All districtsHover to see a district average10.3All districts6.6All districts5.0All districts4.3All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Oregon polls and polling averages »

Who will win in Kentucky?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetDelaneyWilliamsonPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 35% of the vote in Kentucky. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 73% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(46%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(23%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010035.0%35.0%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetDelaneyWilliamsonPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 22 pledged delegates out of a possible 54. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 47 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(47%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(23%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100204002040ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates0510152025303540455021.721.7Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Kentucky will award 54 pledged delegates: 18 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 36 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

7.3

Sanders

4.3

Warren

2.6

Buttigieg

2.1

Others

1.8Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE14.4All districtsHover to see a district average8.5All districts5.2All districts4.2All districts3.6All districts

Who will win in New Jersey?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegBloombergKlobucharBookerSteyerYangBennetGabbardDelaneyWilliamsonPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 36% of the vote in New Jersey. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 74% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(46%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(22%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010035.8%35.8%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegBloombergKlobucharBookerSteyerYangBennetGabbardDelaneyWilliamsonPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 49 pledged delegates out of a possible 126. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 101 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(46%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(22%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/10050100050100ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates010203040506070809010011012049.249.2Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

New Jersey will award 126 pledged delegates: 42 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 84 will be given out based on the vote in pairs of state legislative districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

16.4

Sanders

9.7

Warren

6.4

Buttigieg

5.1

Others

4.4Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE32.7All districtsHover to see a district average19.2All districts12.8All districts10.2All districts9.0All districtsSee the polls behind the forecast: All New Jersey polls and polling averages »

Who will win in New Mexico?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharYangBloombergSteyerBookerBennetGabbardWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 36% of the vote in New Mexico. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 76% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(45%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(26%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010035.7%35.7%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharYangBloombergSteyerBookerBennetGabbardWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 13 pledged delegates out of a possible 34. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 28 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(45%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(26%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/1001020300102030ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates05101520253013.113.1Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

New Mexico will award 34 pledged delegates: 11 will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 23 will be given out based on the vote in its congressional districts.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

4.3

Sanders

2.9

Warren

1.4

Buttigieg

1.3

Others

1.2Average forecasted district-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE8.9All districtsHover to see a district average6.0All districts2.9All districts2.7All districts2.5All districts

Who will win in the District of Columbia?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetDelaneyGabbardWilliamsonPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 40% of the vote in the District of Columbia. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 82% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(51%) chance of winning the most votes, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 6(17%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010040.3%40.3%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetDelaneyGabbardWilliamsonPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 9 pledged delegates out of a possible 20. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 19 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(52%) chance of winning the most delegates, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 6(18%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100510152005101520ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates024681012141618208.78.7Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

The District of Columbia will award 20 pledged delegates: seven will be given out based on the districtwide vote, and 13 will be given out based on the vote in groups of wards.

Average forecasted districtwide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

3.0

Sanders

1.3

Warren

1.0

Buttigieg

0.9

Others

0.8Average forecasted ward group-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE5.6All ward groupsHover to see a ward group average2.4All ward groups1.9All ward groups1.6All ward groups1.5All ward groups

Who will win in Montana?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 34% of the vote in Montana. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 73% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(44%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(22%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010033.8%33.8%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 7 pledged delegates out of a possible 19. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 16 delegates. He has a 2 in 5(44%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(23%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/10051015051015ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates0246810121416187.27.2Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

Montana will award 19 pledged delegates: six will be given out based on the statewide vote, and 13 will be given out based on the vote in each of two regions.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

2.3

Sanders

1.4

Warren

1.0

Buttigieg

0.7

Others

0.6Average forecasted region-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE4.9All regionsHover to see a region average3.0All regions2.1All regions1.6All regions1.4All regionsSee the polls behind the forecast: All Montana polls and polling averages »

Who will win in South Dakota?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 34% of the vote in South Dakota. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 73% of the vote. He has a 2 in 5(44%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(23%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010034.0%34.0%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerGabbardBennetWilliamsonDelaneyPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 6 pledged delegates out of a possible 16. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 13 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(47%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 4(26%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/10051015051015ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates02468101214166.26.2Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

South Dakota will award 16 pledged delegates based on the statewide vote.

Average forecasted statewide delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

6.2

Sanders

3.8

Warren

2.4

Buttigieg

1.9

Others

1.7

Who will win in the Virgin Islands?

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetDelaneyWilliamsonGabbardPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 37% of the vote in the Virgin Islands. In 80% of simulations, he wins between 0% and 83% of the vote. He has a 1 in 2(45%) chance of winning the most votes, a bit better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(22%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted share of the vote has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100 20 40 60 80%0 20 40 60 80%ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for vote share 0%10203040506070809010036.7%36.7%Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Turning votes into delegates

BidenSandersWarrenButtigiegKlobucharBloombergSteyerYangBookerBennetDelaneyWilliamsonGabbardPatrickHarrisCastroSestakBullock is forecasted to win an average of 3 pledged delegates out of a possible 7. There is an 80% chance that he wins between 0 and 7 delegates. He has a 1 in 2(45%) chance of winning the most delegates, better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 5(22%) chance.How each candidate’s forecasted delegate total has changedFORECAST LAUNCH11/24/191/5/202/163/295/100246802468ELECTIONThe latest forecasted range of outcomes for delegates012345672.72.7Biden’s averageBiden’s averageMore likely outcomes ▲

Where the delegates come from

The Virgin Islands will award seven pledged delegates based on the vote in each of two regions.

Average forecasted region-level delegates= 1 DELEGATE

Biden

2.7All regionsHover to see a region average

Sanders

1.6All regions

Warren

0.9All regions

Buttigieg

0.8All regions

Others

1.0All regions

Forecast model by Nate Silver. Design and development by Ryan Best, Jay Boice, Aaron Bycoffe, Chris Groskopf, Ella Koeze, Jasmine Mithani, Emily Scherer, Julia Wolfe and Yutong Yuan. Research by Dhrumil Mehta, Derek Shan and Mary Radcliffe. Illustrations by Fabio Buonocore.

