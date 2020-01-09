Kilmeade: Trump Taking Shots At Obama For Iran Strike &#8216;Doesn&#8217;t Make Any Sense&#8217;

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 17:51 Hits: 3

No thanks to Obama.

During a Thursday morning segment on “Fox & Friends,” co-host Brian Kilmeade unusually went rogue against President Trump for blaming Iran’s missile strike on former President Barack Obama.

Not long after Iran launched its strike against the U.S. military base in neighboring Iraq — which came in the wake of the Trump-authorized strike that killed top Iranian military official Qasem Soleimani — the President blamed the Obama administration for “the foolish Iran nuclear deal” that raised Iran’s hostilities and argued that “the missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration,” during his White House address.

“I don’t love bringing up the previous administration,” Kilmeade said. “Just like I didn’t like when President Obama kept bringing up President Bush.”

After co-host Steve Doocy responded “but it’s true,” Kilmeade asked, “how do you know?”

“What I’m trying to say is with President Bush — you heard that statement all along for President Obama,” Kilmeade said. “Always a dumb war as people were missing limbs and no longer can see, were missing legs. And hear it’s a dumb war they lost their limbs in.”

When Doocy jumped in to say that it took “$150 billion to buy those weapons,” Kilmeade went on to argue that it’s the President’s job “to bring people together” and that blaming the Iran strike on Obama “three and a half years later doesn’t make any sense.”

“Well, that’s fine. Everybody knows that policy but you have got to bring people together as the President,” Kilmeade said. “And to continue to take shots at President Obama three and a half years later doesn’t make any sense.”

After Doocy argued that he thinks Trump is “trying to point out that Barack Obama’s policy of essentially what the Republicans call appeasement didn’t work” and co-host Ainsley Earhardt said that the President is “also trying to point out the fact that we are not as dependent on them for oil and for energy,” Kilmeade doubled down on not blaming it all on Obama.

“We all know that it’s been 40 years of failed policies,” Kilmeade said. “You could easily say the Iranian deal was not something we are in favor of. This is where we are at right now as opposed to getting everybody back into their corners to fight it out.”

Watch Kilmeade’s remarks below:

Kilmeade slams Trump for blaming Iran strike on Obama pic.twitter.com/yvryA08ArP — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 9, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/z7xon_CuYe4/kilmeade-fox-and-friends-trump-iran-strike-obama