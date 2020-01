Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 17:21 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested her hold on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump could end in the near future but she did not specify the circumstances that would lead to that. “No, I’m not holding them indefinitely,” Pelosi said answering questions from reporters at her weekly news conference. “I’ll send them over when I'm ready. And that will probably be soon.”

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-news-roundup-jan-9