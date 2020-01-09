The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump administration proposal would ease environmental impact reviews for federal projects

The Trump administration proposed sweeping changes to how the government reviews the environmental impacts of infrastructure projects, a move that could put President Donald Trump’s energy and transportation policy ambitions on a glide path should he win re-election. The proposed rule announced by the White House’s Council on Environmental Quality on Thursday would be the first major shift to implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act in four decades and is intended to streamline the federal environmental review process by allowing the government to approve pipelines and highways at a more efficient clip.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/trump-administration-to-drop-environmental-impact-assessment-for-federal-projects

