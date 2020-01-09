Sanders says he wouldn’t pull troops from Iraq via tweet

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 18:01 Hits: 3

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont wants U.S. troops home from Iraq. But in a clear jab at President Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach, he said he wouldn’t do it with a tweet. Sanders’ appearance at a press conference Thursday to push legislation blocking war with Iran is the latest indicator that the impeachment trial isn’t the only thing that can lure Democratic presidential hopefuls off the campaign trail and back to the Senate.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/bernie-sanders-wouldnt-pull-troops-iraq-via-tweet