The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sanders says he wouldn’t pull troops from Iraq via tweet

Category: Politics Hits: 3

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont wants U.S. troops home from Iraq. But in a clear jab at President Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach, he said he wouldn’t do it with a tweet. Sanders’ appearance at a press conference Thursday to push legislation blocking war with Iran is the latest indicator that the impeachment trial isn’t the only thing that can lure Democratic presidential hopefuls off the campaign trail and back to the Senate.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/bernie-sanders-wouldnt-pull-troops-iraq-via-tweet

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version