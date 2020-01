Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 15:48 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) fired back at Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) decision to double down in their weeks-long fight over the impeachment trial and warned he will not haggle with House Democrats."I've made clear from the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/477308-gop-leader-says-time-for-haggling-over-impeachment-rules-is-over