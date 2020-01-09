How close is Iran to building a nuclear weapon?

Category: Politics Hits: 1Heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, driven in part by the U.S. airstrike on Gen. Qassem Soleimani, brought new attention to Iran’s capacity for building a nuclear weapon. After the Soleimani strike drew retaliatory attacks by Iran on U.S. military targets in Iraq, Trump warned Iran in a Jan. 8 address not to develop nuclear weapons. "As long as I'm president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said. He later reiterated, "Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism." The question is how. In May ... >>More
Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/09/how-close-iran-building-nuclear-weapon/