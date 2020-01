Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 15:48 Hits: 1

The move would ease approval for major infrastructure projects. It could mean federal agencies won't need to consider climate impacts of things like pipelines and highways.

(Image credit: Jim Mone/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/09/794857523/trump-administration-proposes-major-changes-to-bedrock-environmental-law?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics