Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 15:32 Hits: 3

File under stupid things Sarah Sanders says: Yeah, I threw that in the "stupid statements from the Trump administration" file room. pic.twitter.com/Te7byk4Q9z — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 9, 2020 Transcript via Media Matters, emphasis mine:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/sarah-sanders-its-dumb-congress-have-war