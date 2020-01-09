Why Joe Lieberman Is Suddenly All Over Your Teevee

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 15:33 Hits: 3

Judd Legum, founder of Think Progress and now publisher of Popular Information, answers the question that's been bugging so many of us this week: "Why is Joe Lieberman on my teevee?" Popular Information assembled this information by reviewing transcripts of segments about Iran appearing on Fox News, Fox Business, and CNN between January 3 and January 7. Transcripts of segments about Iran on MSNBC’s primetime shows over the same time period were also reviewed. (Transcripts of MSNBC’s daytime programming were not available.) It is a small slice of the overall coverage of Iran. But it illustrates how a significant portion of the information about foreign policy broadcast to Americans comes from people with undisclosed financial conflicts. It's not just Joe Lieberman. But I know the suspense is killing you, so here's the short answer: Lieberman (and virtually every other Very Serious Person who's cheerleading the Iran strike on your teevee) makes his paycheck shilling for the defense industry. Quelle coincidence! And, as Legum points out, no TV host bothered to point out the financial conflicts of interest:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/why-joe-lieberman-suddenly-all-over-your