Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020

Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) argued that Democrats and the media are being manipulated by the Iranian government in an op-ed published Wednesday that defended President Trump’s decision to kill a top Iranian commander in a drone strike last week.Hurd...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/477404-hurd-says-democrats-media-are-being-manipulated-by-iran