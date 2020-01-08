The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Articles

After Iran’s strike on two air bases housing US troops, false photos and videos spread online

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Soon after news broke of Iran’s missile strike on two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq, false photos and videos claiming to show the attack started to spread on social media. The speculation started on Twitter, where users shared old photos of unrelated airstrikes as if they had just happened. Then some of the misinformation jumped to Facebook, where users and pages published more out-of-context images and videos. Some videos also got traction on Instagram, where popular accounts got tens of thousands of views. The photos and videos were flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news ... >>More

Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/08/after-irans-strike-two-us-air-bases-false-photos-a/

