Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 21:24 Hits: 0

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., about the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Scott is a member of the Senate's Armed Services and Homeland Security committees.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/08/794704414/republican-sen-rick-scott-on-iran-and-iraq?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics