When College Republicans Unite With The Alt-Right, What Could Go Wrong?

Between the Inauguration Day riot and the affirmative-action bake sale, there has been nothing ordinary about the University of Washington’s College Republicans chapter for the past three years. Under the direction of Chevy Swanson, the chapter president elected in fall of 2016, the organization had sponsored a range of activities—two of which became near-riots, the first of which included a near-fatal shooting—that created public-safety issues and inflamed outrage, while alt-right activists and white nationalists swirled around the pugnacious scene it created on the UW campus. It all finally came to a head this fall when the school’s administration announced it had withdrawn recognition of the group and was shifting its affiliation to a new group, called the Husky College Republicans, headed by Swanson’s onetime rival for the chapter presidency.

