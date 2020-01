Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Both sides say they want the high court to quickly weigh in on a case that could invalidate the federal health law. Whatever the court decides will likely have consequences in 2020 elections.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/01/08/794080996/stakes-high-for-democrats-and-republicans-in-bid-to-rush-aca-to-supreme-court?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics