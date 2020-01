Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

The president said no Americans were harmed after Iran launched missile strikes against U.S. military forces in Iraq in apparent retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/08/794404894/president-trump-to-deliver-statement-on-iran?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics