Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 15:06 Hits: 1

The Iranian military fired at least a dozen ballistic missiles at these bases. U.S. officials say there are no immediate indications of casualties, but they're still assessing the damage.

(Image credit: ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://the1a.org/shows/2020-01-08/iran-strikes-iraqi-bases-housing-american-troops?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics