Scarborough: 'Hard To Believe' Trump Didn't Talk To Putin Before Iran Attack

Joe Scarborough pointed out the obvious: It's highly unlikely Trump launched attacks without talking first to his pal Vlad. "It is interesting you brought up Vladimir Putin because when I said I suspected that the president spoke to a third party, Richard Haas, it would be hard to believe that Donald Trump would launch attacks into Iran without speaking first to Vladimir Putin, considering that he has deferred to the Russian president on Syria, he has deferred to the Russian president on removing troops from that area, he has deferred to the Russian president on Ukraine, he has deferred to the Russian president on most geopolitical questions that impacted the Russians. This would obviously lie at the heart of Vladimir Putin's interests since Iran has long been seen by Putin as a client state of Russia," he said. "So Jon Meachum, bringing us the Cuban missile crisis I don't think is melodramatic. The stakes may not have been quite as high last night but if things had gone badly last night -- and, again, they still can today as we're all saying -- it could have led to catastrophic consequences." Meachum pointed out that Russia is now the primary power in the Middle East.

