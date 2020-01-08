The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Scarborough: 'Hard To Believe' Trump Didn't Talk To Putin Before Iran Attack

Category: Politics Hits: 0

Joe Scarborough pointed out the obvious: It's highly unlikely Trump launched attacks without talking first to his pal Vlad. "It is interesting you brought up Vladimir Putin because when I said I suspected that the president spoke to a third party, Richard Haas, it would be hard to believe that Donald Trump would launch attacks into Iran without speaking first to Vladimir Putin, considering that he has deferred to the Russian president on Syria, he has deferred to the Russian president on removing troops from that area, he has deferred to the Russian president on Ukraine, he has deferred to the Russian president on most geopolitical questions that impacted the Russians. This would obviously lie at the heart of Vladimir Putin's interests since Iran has long been seen by Putin as a client state of Russia," he said. "So Jon Meachum, bringing us the Cuban missile crisis I don't think is melodramatic. The stakes may not have been quite as high last night but if things had gone badly last night -- and, again, they still can today as we're all saying -- it could have led to catastrophic consequences." Meachum pointed out that Russia is now the primary power in the Middle East.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/scarborough-hard-believe-trump-didnt-talk

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version