A Refresher Course On The AUMF: John Avlon Explains

John Avlon does a Reality Check segment on our old war buddy, the AUMF. "So wars are easy to get into, but difficult to get out of. To see if you can follow how we got to this moment, the White House says that President Trump killed an Iranian general in Iraq five days ago under authority granted to him by a 17-year-old congressional resolution authorizing war in Iraq based on an attack on our soil carried out by terrorists who were mostly from Saudi Arabia. Clear as mud, right? "Well, presidents from both parties have used the 2002 AUMF -- or authorization use of military force -- to pursue their own agendas. Now they are pushing to limit Trump's power to wage war in Iran before he uses the AUMF. It's trying to put a horse back in the barn after they've left the door open for years. Less than a decade ago, Republicans loved to call themselves constitutional conservatives and President Trump promised he loved it more than anything. It's all about the constitution. and so important. The constitution, the way it was meant to be. "The way it was meant to be. Given that the constitution gives Congress, not the president, sole authority to declare war, it might shock you to know that the last time Congress actually declared war was in 1942 against Romania in the middle of the second World War. but with Vietnam came the 1973 War Powers Act, which was designed to rein in President Nixon's actions in Cambodia. Since then, all of America's wars have started with these authorizations are force.

