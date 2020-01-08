Why 'Adderall' Is Trending On Twitter

Articles

You can tell it's an election year, the Donald J. Trump empty podium on television in half-hour segments is a thing again. This is *25* mins after this address was due to begin. Trump is still tricking networks into showing his empty podium endlessly - let’s do better everybody. pic.twitter.com/EdJZHVoTi2 — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) January 8, 2020 And after his "speech" Adderall started trending on Twitter. You may recall the bombshell interview by ex-Apprentice staffer Noel Casler in which he spoke out about Trump's Adderall snorting on the set of NBC's The Apprentice. Trump is on drugs, whether we want to face it or not, he is an Adderall addict and has been addicted to speed for decades. Benzo’s figure in as well as the UK Sudafed he takes to control those sniffles and for the buzz. This was NO secret in TV Production. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/2du3zp6i0t

