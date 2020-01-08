The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chris Hayes Slams Trump's Reckless War Acts

Category: Politics Hits: 2

Even as President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night that "all is well" with regard to Iranian strikes at a U.S. military base in Iraq, angry and frustrated progressives hit back at the U.S. leader's reckless drive to war. "The American people do not want a war with Iran," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told a presidential campaign rally crowd in Brooklyn shortly after the strikes. Around a dozen Iranian missiles—launched in retaliation for Trump's order last week to assassinate Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani—hit the al-Asad U.S. airbase Tuesday night. Trump's decisions, that have now put the two nations squarely on the brink of outright war, have infuriated progressives opposed to escalated conflict with Iran. "I just want to say this very clearly, that a war with Iran is madness, and it is strategically and morally a disaster in the making, and don't believe anyone who tells you otherwise," said MSNBC host Chris Hayes as he closed out the network's 8pm hour. WATCH: @chrislhayes ends @allinwithchris with this message:

