Chris Matthews Slams Trump's Knee-Jerk Obama-Blame: 'An Outrageous Stretch'

As Donald Trump sniffed and tongue-thrusted his way through the mercifully short speech (probably written by Baby Goebbels Stephen Miller,) he attempted to reassure us he has it all under control. Yes, kids, for now, both countries have thrown their punches, shot their wad, emptied their clips, however you wanna say it. Both sides will stand down in the great Iran-America stand-off of January 2020. The icing on the cake? In addition to his pathetic attempt to make an extra-judicial, overt assassination of a foreign state official appear legal, necessary, and NOT-AT-ALL a diversion from impeachment, Trump blamed President Barack Obama for Iran's nuclear capability, AND the missiles they used in the attack last night. This was too much for MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell and Chris Matthews to allow to go unchecked. Mitchell explained just exactly where Iran's money came from, and Matthews rightly categorized Trump's compulsive need to blame Obama for every damn thing as something straight out of the DSM-5.

