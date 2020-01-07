Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 23:15 Hits: 0

The following post was originally published at Ongoing History Of Protest Songs.

Taína Asili is a New York-based Puerto Rican singer, filmmaker, and activist who for over two decades has been using her art to honor the tradition of her ancestors and deliver a stirring message of hope and liberation.

Her album “Resiliencia” was one of the best protest albums of 2019, and her latest single and video, “We Are Rising,” was recorded in connection with One Billion Rising, a mass action movement dedicated to ending violence against women.

“Music has always been the heartbeat of our movements for liberation,” Asili described in a statement about the tune. “With ‘We Are Rising,’ I offer women around the world a new anthem to help us tap into the energy, strength, courage and wisdom needed to usher in a new era of justice and healing.”



Asili directed the accompanying video, which features footage from both the recording session and One Billion Rising mass actions across the globe.

The celebratory visuals complement the anthemic lyrics, which rallies against violence towards all women, the climate crisis, racism and corporate greed. It is a galvanizing call to action. Now, is the time to rise.

The post Protest Song Of The Week: ‘We Are Rising’ by Taína Asili appeared first on Shadowproof.

Read more https://shadowproof.com/2020/01/07/protest-song-of-the-week-we-are-rising-by-taina-asili/