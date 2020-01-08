Impeachment trial could sideline Iran war powers debate

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 02:04 Hits: 0

The confluence of a pending impeachment trial and the potential for military conflict with Iran has left senators with unusual anxiety and a lack of control over their own calendars. Normally, a privileged resolution under the War Powers Act seeking to stop President Donald Trump from launching a war against Iran would take precedence over other Senate business — and a floor debate and vote would be expected as early as next week.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-trial-sideline-iran-war-powers-debate