Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 03:46 Hits: 1

Washington had its first snowfall of the year Tuesday. Although the Office of Personnel Management ordered federal government employees in the district to leave work by 1 p.m., Congress remained in session. Here’s a look at the Capitol as the snow fell. Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/video/watch-dcs-first-snowfall-2020