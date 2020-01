Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 22:37 Hits: 0

House progressives on Tuesday called for votes on legislation to block funding for military action against Iran and on repealing the 2002 authorization of military force that would go beyond an expected vote this week to limit President Trump's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/477225-progressives-push-for-votes-to-block-funding-for-war-against-iran