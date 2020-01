Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 02:15 Hits: 1

House Democrats sent a letter to the Trump administration Tuesday demanding answers over reports that up to 200 Iranian-Americans were sent for secondary screening and held for up to 12 hours at the Canadian border over the weekend. The letter...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/477260-house-dems-demand-answers-regarding-holding-of-iranian-americans-at-border