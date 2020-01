Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 22:57 Hits: 0

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe (R-Okla.) blocked passage of a resolution on Tuesday that classified attacks on cultural sites as "war crimes." Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) tried to get unanimous consent to pass the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/477231-senate-republican-blocks-resolution-calling-targeting-cultural-sites-a-war