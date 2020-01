Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 22:59 Hits: 0

CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju says Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has not informed "her closest confidantes" or Senate Minority LeaderĀ Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) about her plans on the articles of impeachment against President...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/477233-cnns-manu-raju-pelosi-hasnt-told-her-closest-confidantes-plan-for-impeachment