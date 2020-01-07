How Iran and the United States came to the brink

Category: Politics Hits: 0Iran has retaliated for the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq Jan. 2. Iranian officials said they launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq where American soldiers are stationed. The Pentagon has yet to release casualty and damage reports. The Iranian missile attack came five days after Soleimani’s death as he was being driven away from the airport outside Baghdad. Rarely have the United States and Iran engaged in such direct military action. The two nations have been at odds since the 1979 Islamic Revolution overthrew a government installed ... >>More
Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/07/how-iran-and-united-states-came-brink/