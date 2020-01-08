The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

U.S. Airbase Attacked In Iraq; Iran Says 'Fierce Revenge' Has Begun (Update 5)

Iran has launched ten missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani. In a statement on Telegram, Iran's Revolutionary Guards made it clear who was responsible: “The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun.” Hossein Soleimani, the editor in chief of Mashregh, the main Revolutionary Guards news website, said that short-range ballistic missiles had been fired at the American base at Asad, in Anbar Province, in western Iraq, but that hasn't been verified by Western sources. Apparently more are on the way: Breaking / Tasnim news agency: the second wave of Iran's missile attacks against the US base in Iraq was just started — Rohollah Faghihi (@FaghihiRohollah) January 8, 2020 I wish I had some smart-alecky thing to say here, but with the man-baby in the White House it's hard to feel like this is anything other than a disaster. This post will be updated with more information as we have it. Update: This seems like a problem. CNN’s Barbara Starr reports that Pentagon officials have been hard to reach “because they were sent home early for what was supposed to be a major snowstorm.”

